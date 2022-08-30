ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

