ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

