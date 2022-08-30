ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $46,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of TNDM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

