ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

