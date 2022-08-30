ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

