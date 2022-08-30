ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

