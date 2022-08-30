ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $617,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $5,536,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

JBL stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.