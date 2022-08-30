ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 128.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

