ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,308,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,165,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in NCR by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,402,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 710,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Trading Down 0.4 %

NCR stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

