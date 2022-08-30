ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,751 shares of company stock worth $891,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

