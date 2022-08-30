ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 807 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 46.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Masimo stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

