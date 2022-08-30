ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $20,785,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $14,346,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,688.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 974,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

