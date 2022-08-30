Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 26,029 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 403,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 915,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

