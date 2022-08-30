Raymond James & Associates Acquires 286,045 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286,045 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,876 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

