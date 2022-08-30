Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,281 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,690,000 after acquiring an additional 642,998 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,904.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $680,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,481.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $680,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,463,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,456 shares of company stock worth $56,986,037. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.