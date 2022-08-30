Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,594 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 98,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,470,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

