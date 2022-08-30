Raymond James & Associates Acquires 95,680 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

