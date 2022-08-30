Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

