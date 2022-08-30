Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

