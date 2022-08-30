Raymond James & Associates Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.