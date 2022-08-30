Raymond James & Associates Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $55,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $227.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

