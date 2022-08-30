Raymond James & Associates Has $15.47 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

