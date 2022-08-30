Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insulet were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,716 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $263.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.38. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

