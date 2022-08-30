Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

