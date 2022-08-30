Raymond James & Associates Sells 236,588 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

