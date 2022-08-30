Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

