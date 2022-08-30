Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Chad Rigetti Sells 116,800 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,547,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,284,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Chad Rigetti sold 113,318 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 446,472.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Chad Rigetti sold 74,364 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 337,612.56.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chad Rigetti sold 66,727 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 310,280.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 227,197.44.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.39. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

