Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 117,817.82 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 117,817.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 1.3 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.39. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.25 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

