Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 24,420.12 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 24,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 501,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,977,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 18,468.72.

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI stock opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $5,505,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

