Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 17,844.26 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 17,844.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,781 shares in the company, valued at 2,942,317.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Mike Harburn sold 4,671 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 18,730.71.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 13,497.42.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 12,401.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.39. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

