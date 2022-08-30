Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 18,730.71 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 18,730.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 742,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,975,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Mike Harburn sold 4,529 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 17,844.26.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 13,497.42.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 12,401.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 3.25 and a one year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGTI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.