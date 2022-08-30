Sanjay Kalra Sells 53,585 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

