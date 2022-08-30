Selig Zises Sells 4,200 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

ESQ stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

