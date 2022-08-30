Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,358.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 227,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

