Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Drops By 21.9%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 12,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 over the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

