SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Sells $410,474.40 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.

SilverBow Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $804.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

