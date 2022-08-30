Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

