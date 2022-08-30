Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Coty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

