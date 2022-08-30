Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DUK opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

