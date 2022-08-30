Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PVH were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

