Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 935 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 667.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

