Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

