Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 8,100 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 37.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after buying an additional 1,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

