Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Leidos were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

