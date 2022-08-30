Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 59,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

