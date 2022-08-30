Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.