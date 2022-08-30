Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $105,000 Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

MSEX stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

