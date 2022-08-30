Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $132,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.