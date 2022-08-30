Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $138,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

