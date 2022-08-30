Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $144,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

